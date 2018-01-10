By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Alcohol, Betty White, Birthdays, Processed Meat, The Secret To Long Life
Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY, on February 15, 2015. (Photo: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA)

Betty White will turn 96 on the 17th and when recently asked for her secret to her long and healthy life, she told Parade… vodka and hot dogs. LOL!

Betty’s humor and positive life vibes probably play an important part in her longevity.

In her interview she also said, “I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside”–“I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

Betty was asked what she wants for her 96th b’day and she replied, “Robert Redford.” Guess Betty forgot he’s with Meryl Streep. Everyone occasionally deserves a senior moment… :).

