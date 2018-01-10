By Rebekah Black
Celine Dion is a Queen!

On Friday, Celine Dion had a bit of a scary moment on stage at Caesar’s Palace. In the middle of her concert, a fan rushed the stage. Somehow, Celine managed to keep her composure and actually talked with the fan onstage.

After telling the fan she was “glad she wanted to come closer,” the fan began to hump Celine’s leg! Celine even begins to sing the Barney song while getting groped by what appears to be a very drunk woman. Almost immediately, security was on stage to remove her, however, when she didn’t want to go, Celine very calmly took over the situation. They talked, they hugged, and then Celine led her off the stage.

Aaaaaaaa-mazing! If Celine ever gives up singing, she might have a future career in hostage negotiations.

