Who knew Cole Beasley had rap game?

Yes, it’s true! Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley just dropped his first single. The song is called “80 Stings.” Not only that but Beasley also started his own record label, Cold Nation Records.

So far, the fans seems to like “80 Stings.” And we do too!

Now, for the real Cowboys fans, it’s probably no surprise that Beasley isn’t the first player to start a music career. In fact, Marc Colombo, Leonard Davis and Corey Proctor had a heavy metal band.

Then there’s this, from 1986.

Awesome!