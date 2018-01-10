By Jody Dean
Filed Under:80 stings, cold nation records, Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys, Rap, Single, Wide Reciever

Who knew Cole Beasley had rap game?

Yes, it’s true! Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley just dropped his first single. The song is called “80 Stings.” Not only that but Beasley also started his own record label, Cold Nation Records.

A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11) on

https://apple.co/2D0Zpak

A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11) on

So far, the fans seems to like “80 Stings.” And we do too!

Now, for the real Cowboys fans, it’s probably no surprise that Beasley isn’t the first player to start a music career. In fact, Marc Colombo, Leonard Davis and Corey Proctor had a heavy metal band.

Then there’s this, from 1986.

Awesome!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live