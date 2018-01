American Idol reject turned superstar William Hung performs with The Gonnabees at Fuse TV studios in New York on April 9, 2004. (Photo: CDM/SIPA USA)

Remember American Idol 2004 contestant, William Hung…

TMZ recently spoke with Hung concerning news that American Idol is eliminating bad auditions from the show, and Hung feels it’s an unwise move because those auditions make the show standout and scrapping them will hurt ratings.

Click HERE for video of Hung’s comments.