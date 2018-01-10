We’ve all watched videos where, through technology, a deaf person is able to hear for the first time or a colorblind person is able to see color for the first time. They’re incredibly moving. They’re inspirational. They’ll make you cry happy tears.

Well, we’ve got another for you. This time the focus is on former Paralympian swimmer Kate Grey. She lost her hand when she was two-years-old after an accident involving a sausage machine. In her whole entire life, she has never been able to catch a ball with her left hand…until now!

As of December 23rd, Kate has a bionic arm! Here’s the video footage of her first catch ever!

Now that’s pretty dang cool!