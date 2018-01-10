Filed Under:Father, Hugh Grant
Just six years ago, Hugh Grant was adjusting to life as a brand new dad. Today, the 57-year-old actor has children ages six, five, five and two — is expecting his fifth child.

The actor, who currently stars in Paddington 2, is expecting his third child with his girlfriend Anna Eberstein. The couple already has a two-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Grant has two other children from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong. In 2013, Grant had children with both women. In fact, he had three kids within a 15-month span. (Us Weekly)

Grant’s long time girlfriend is 39.

