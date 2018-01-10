Alligators frozen in ice, intentionally with their snouts in the air.

This video comes out of an alligator park in North Carolina. They had a major cold snap in North Carolina and alligators are cold-blooded animals. They go into a hibernation mode during winter weather, but they don’t leave the water. It’s natural for them to hide under the ice with their snouts out of the water. Ice forms over top of them, but they’re able to breathe.

It’s natural and very strange to see.