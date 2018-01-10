Who’s ready for some fun in the sun????? How does Playa Paraíso, Mexico sound? Did we mention it’s all-inclusive?

Join us June 19th through June 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

Iberostar Beach

$1049 per person based on DBL occupancy

$1029 per person based on TRPL occupancy

$699 per child 3-12 (staying in the room with 2 full paying adults)

Iberostar Lindo

$1299 per person based on DBL occupancy

$1249 per person based on TRPL occupancy

$799 per child 3-12 (staying in the room with 2 full paying adults)

(Maximum 4 guests per room)

Here’s a little info on each resort option…

Iberostar Beach:

The Iberostar Paraíso Beach is a 5-star all-inclusive family hotel with a distinctive Mexican colonial style. This impressive hotel is located in Playa Paraíso, the center of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera. The hotel’s decor includes furnishings that are true works of art and the lobby is adorned with marvelous wooden carvings. The hotel’s complimentary shuttle makes it easy for guests to travel throughout the resort, it runs on a regular basis. The IBEROSTAR Paraíso Beach Hotel boasts one of the largest pools in the entire Mayan Riviera, over 3,280 feet in length! The pool area is furnished with Balinese beds and palm-thatched gazebos for relaxation. The IBEROSTAR Paraíso Beach is undoubtedly a 5-star luxury hotel.

Iberostar Lindo:

The Iberostar Paraiso Lindo hotel will leave you speechless from the first moment you step into its lobby, which resembles an ancient monastery with touches of gold leaf. The resort is decorated in traditional colonial style down to the smallest details, from its beautiful patios, its stoned paths to the room lamps that decorate the yellow walls. Excellent facilities for children and families. The IBEROSTAR Paraiso Lindo hotel is designed to entertain the whole family. Adults can enjoy a cocktail at any of the hotel bars and clubs, while teens have fun with nightly live entertainment. And for children and teens, the Kid’s Club and Teenie Club becomes a place where fun is guaranteed.