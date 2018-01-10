(Photo by David Longendyke/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

Hollywood has learned NOTHING from the Time’s Up movement. That being said, Time’s Up isn’t just about sexual assault or sexual harassment, it also includes inequality in the workplace.

Sadly, inequality still exists. And if you don’t believe it, just ask Michelle Williams, who was paid an insane amount less than her male counterpart Mark Wahlberg for the reshoots on All the Money in the World.

According to USA Today, Wahlberg made $1.5 million for the reshoot while Williams only made an $80 per diem that amounted to less than $1,000!

Michelle Williams has been nominated for an Oscar four times! Not only that, but she was nominated for a Golden Globe FOR THIS ROLE! Mark Wahlberg only has two Oscar nominations and he made Transformers. So yes, there’s a problem in pay scale.

Of course some of Williams’ fellow actors have come out to support her and put the industry on blast. Jessica Chastain said…

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Wow. It’s utterly unbelievable that in this day and age, the wage gap still exists.