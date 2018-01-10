© Press Association

If you wished to follow the future royal on Facebook, it’s too late.

Meghan Markle has deleted not only her Facebook account, but Instagram and Twitter, too.

Kensington Palace tells Us Weekly, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

None of the British royal family members have their own public social media accounts.

Meghan will marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19th.