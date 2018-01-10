Filed Under:Deletes, meghan markle, Social Media Accounts
© Press Association

If you wished to follow the future royal on Facebook, it’s too late.

Meghan Markle has deleted not only her Facebook account, but Instagram and Twitter, too.

Kensington Palace tells Us Weekly, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

None of the British royal family members have their own public social media accounts.

Meghan will marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live