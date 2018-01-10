By Rebekah Black
President Trump is the victim of another episode of Bad Lip Reading!

On Monday night, President Trump attended the NCAA National Championship game, Alabama VS Georgia. Now, it shouldn’t surprise you that there was a camera on the man the entire time. He is the POTUS. So naturally, the folks at BLR beautifully turned it into one of their bits.

Here’s a little taste of the lyrics…

“Mmmm you see…my hand is here…mmm bahh ba yahhh…luh luh luhh…bum b-duhh.”

Hahahaha! Yeah, they nailed it!

