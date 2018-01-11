(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

Well it’s about dang time!

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow made her first appearance in Iron Man 2. Not too long after that, she had a bigger role in the Marvel world with The Avengers, then Captain America: Civil War. Needless to say, she’s an important part of the team.



Well, she is FINALLY getting her own movie!

According to Variety, Marvel has taken the first big step toward the standalone flick. Marvel has officially hired writer Jac Schaeffer.

Unfortunately, there is no formal greenlight on the project. Sources say it’s just a matter of making things official.