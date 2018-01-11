Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Bon Jovi is hitting the road.

The band has announced a run of spring dates starting in March.

Related: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, The Cars To Join Rock Hall



Bon Jovi is also set to re-release the band’s most recent full-length, This House is Not for Sale, with two new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” on Feb. 23.

Fan club and VIP Experience tickets go on presale Jan. 16, Live Nation pre-sales start on Jan. 18 followed by a general on-sale on the 19th — full info is available at the band’s official website.

The group will also be making a stop in Cleveland this spring when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 14.

See the full tour itinerary below.

3/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

3/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

3/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

3/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

3/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

3/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

4/2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

4/7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

4/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

4/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

4/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

4/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

4/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

4/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

5/2 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

5/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

5/5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

5/7 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

5/9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

5/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Never miss a tour date from Bon Jovi with Eventful.