Bon Jovi has announced spring tour dates ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions.
The ‘This House Is Not For Sale’ tour starts in Denver on March 14th and ends up ins Washington D.C. two months later.
More importantly Bon Jovi will play American Airlines Center, March 26th, 2018!
Tickets will go on sale at ticketmaster.com tomorrow right HERE.
Here are the rest of the spring 2018 tour dates:
Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
Wed., May 2, 2018 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Thu., May 3, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat., May 5, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon., May 7, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Wed., May 9, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu., May 10, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Mon., May 14, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
According to Variety the band will also re-release their latest album, ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ with two new songs, ‘When We Were Us’ and ‘Walls’ on February 23rd.
Bon Jovi will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this coming April.