Photo: Beth Baisch/Dreamstime

While winter coats DFW in various ways, summer is s-o blistering hot in Australia that bats have been falling dead from trees near Sydney.

Yahoo reports Campbelltown colony manager Kate Ryan told the Camden Advertister, “They basically boil”–“It affects their brain – their brain just fries and they become incoherent.”

With 113 degree temps, high humidity and little shade, you’d be passing out too. Whew!