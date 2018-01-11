(L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrives at the "Suburbicon" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

George and Amal Clooney recently enjoyed a night away from parenthood of their 6-month-old twins to The Mill at Sonning in England to take in a production of My Fair Lady.

According to E News, the cast was surprised in receiving flowers and a note from George and Amal, which cast member Bethan Nash was excited to post.