George and Amal Clooney recently enjoyed a night away from parenthood of their 6-month-old twins to The Mill at Sonning in England to take in a production of My Fair Lady.
According to E News, the cast was surprised in receiving flowers and a note from George and Amal, which cast member Bethan Nash was excited to post.
Last month George and Amal gifted fellow first class flight passengers noise-canceling headphones with a note that read, “Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter.”
The Clooneys continue proving they.. are 1st class.