(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Floods, wildfires, bomb cyclones, and now mudslides? In the last few months, the United States has seen a little bit of everything when it comes natural disasters.

On Wednesday, Oprah shared devastating footage of the mudslide that hit her neighborhood. While her house only has minor damage, some of her neighbors weren’t quite so lucky.

Oprah, as well as her neighbors, just got back into their houses after the rampant wildfires that tore through L.A.

1st day back at home. Still smelling smoke.But grateful to have a home to come to and forever grateful to firefighters. #ThomasFire — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 4, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with Oprah and her neighbors.