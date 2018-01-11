Filed Under:California, mudslides, Neighbors, Oprah
(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Floods, wildfires, bomb cyclones, and now mudslides? In the last few months, the United States has seen a little bit of everything when it comes natural disasters.

On Wednesday, Oprah shared devastating footage of the mudslide that hit her neighborhood. While her house only has minor damage, some of her neighbors weren’t quite so lucky.

Oprah, as well as her neighbors, just got back into their houses after the rampant wildfires that tore through L.A.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Oprah and her neighbors.

