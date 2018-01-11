Put your seat belt on, our weather is fixin’ to change…..AGAIN.

Meteorologist Dan Brounoff from our sister station 1080 KRLD says a strong COLD front plows through here by late morning.

Our window of opportunity for sleep and snow will be between 5pm and 9pm. However, the wind (gusting to 35 mph), and temperatures ABOVE freezing will keep the roads clear of ice. There is, however, a chance for some slick spots NW of a Sherman to Denton to Weatherford line.

Also, it’s going to stay COLD through the middle of next week.

Here’s Dan’s forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy and windy. Turning SHARPLY colder before noon. Slight chance (30%) of a wintry mix late afternoon into the evening. Slick spots on elevated objects. Highs: Falling into the 30s. Wind: NW 20-30 G 35 mph.

Friday: Hard morning freeze (mid 20s), then sunny and chilly. High: Mid 40s.

Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early. Sunny, windy and colder. Highs: Near 40. Lows: Low to mid 20s.

MLK Day and Tuesday: Increasing clouds and cold. (Waiting until this weekend b4 I forecast ‘ANY’ precipitation chances and type). Monday high: 40s; Tuesday high: Low 30s.