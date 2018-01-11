(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you or someone you know, suffer from depression – read this.

Rick Springfield has been open for years about his lifelong struggles with depression and a.

In his 2011 autobiography Late, Late at Night, he said he tried to hang himself when he was 17 but the rope snapped. Today, it’s meditation that’s keeping him alive. He says, “If I truly meditate and focus and get to that place, I’m not depressed. No matter what’s going on. But it’s pretty hard.”

The 68-year-old “Jessie’s Girl” singer-songwriter revealed this week, “Last year I was close to it, really close to it.” He said, “When Robin Williams and Chester [Bennington and Chris Cornell] and those guys … I didn’t go, ‘Oh that’s terrible.’ I went, ‘I get it.’ I get being that lost and dark. You’re in so much pain that you just want it to end. I have been there and I know what it’s like and I understand. It’s just part of your makeup.”

Rick’s new album, The Snake King, comes out January 26th and contains a song about the subject.

Although meditation works for Rick Springfield, there are many other options available.

The Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas is available 24/7 to help with suicidal thoughts and feelings of hopelessness. Call 214-828-1000. You can also text ‘CONNECT’ to 741741 anytime to reach trained, caring volunteers.