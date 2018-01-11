As a wintery mix of weather gets ready to descend upon DFW, it’s probably a good idea to start preparing for ice. And by “prepare” we mean watch tons of hilarious videos of people slipping around!

Let’s start with this guy, who’s just trying to get in the car and go to work. With his bag and jacket in hand, he somehow manages to stay standing alllllllll the way down the driveway.

Thank goodness the grass was there to stop him.

Up next, we have this woman who’s just trying to get the crockpot in her car.

And then there’s these people who can ‘t seem to get by the warning cones.

Ok, hopefully you can learn from this to better conquer any ice in the future.