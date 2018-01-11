By Blake Powers
Walmart (Photo: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK)

CBS 11 reports beginning next month, Walmart will raise it’s starting hourly employee rate to $11 per hour and is creating a new benefit to help employees with adoption expenses.

Walmart’s pay increase and benefits improvement comes after Target raising it’s minimum hourly wage in October to $11.  Target plans to raise wages to $15 per hour at the end of 2020.

The Walmart compensation improvement will help all hourly company employees, including Sam’s Club, eCommerce, logistics and home office employees.

In addition, Walmart is giving a bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible employees and expanding maternity and parental leave benefits.

Best wishes to all Walmart employees!

