By Blake Powers
Filed Under:google home, grandmothers, Italy, Learning To Use Google Home

Recently my wife bought our family an Amazon Echo, which is easy to use, and we’re all getting comfortable with it

In this video, an 85 year old Flagler Beach, FL (just north of Daytona Beach) Italian grandmother is learning to use a competitor of Amazon Echo, “Google Home.” The interaction between her, her family and Google Home… priceless… hehe! Now you know why over 2 million people have watched the video, so far.

In retrospect, I think if English was my second language, I would have had more fun first learning to use my Amazon Echo… lol!

Gotta K-LUV grandmas!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live