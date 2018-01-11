Recently my wife bought our family an Amazon Echo, which is easy to use, and we’re all getting comfortable with it

In this video, an 85 year old Flagler Beach, FL (just north of Daytona Beach) Italian grandmother is learning to use a competitor of Amazon Echo, “Google Home.” The interaction between her, her family and Google Home… priceless… hehe! Now you know why over 2 million people have watched the video, so far.

In retrospect, I think if English was my second language, I would have had more fun first learning to use my Amazon Echo… lol!

Gotta K-LUV grandmas!