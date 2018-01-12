Photo: Elen33/ Dreamstime

If you’re interested in ice-skating, Dr. Martin Luther King, the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas Stars, home improvement, Chinese culture, popstar Katy Perry, the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and penguins at the Dallas Zoo, then there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday – Sunday

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – last weekend and according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement.”

Saturday

Saturday & Sunday

Las Colinas Home Show at Irving Convention Center – according to their website, “For nearly 40 years the Texas Home & Garden Show series has connected home and garden professionals and consumers. These events are Texas homeowners best resource for expert advice, money saving tips, remodeling ideas, landscape features and everything you need for your home and garden! Plan to bring the whole family to one of our nine shows hosted in the spring, summer and fall.”

Saturday – Jan. 21

Shen Yun at Musical Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “Shen Yun’s unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. This epic production immerses you in stories reaching back to the most distant past. You’ll explore realms even beyond our visible world. Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms—classical Chinese dance—along with patented scenographical e ects and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.Shen Yun’s deeply moving and beautiful works are inspiring millions around the world. Don’t miss your chance!”

Sunday

Popstar Katy Perry at American Airlines Center

NOW – Feb. 3

Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – their Facebook page notes, “It’s the adrenaline rush coming over a rider when the bucking chute cracks open. It’s the seemingly endless hours devoted to practice and preparation and the goosebumps you get when leading the grand champion steer into the ring at the Jr. Sales of Champions. It’s Buck, Sweat and Steers and it’s right around the corner – January 12 through February 3 – at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.”

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!