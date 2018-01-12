Are you smarter that everyone else? Do you need proof?

Well, according to AsapSCIENCE, there are a lot of different factors make you smarter than the average person. For example…if you’re taller, the oldest sibling, and even breastfed. People who are drawn to booze are also smarter than the average Joe. Daydreamers, night owls, and worriers…yep, you’re smartees too!

Now, if you want to take intelligence into your own hands, try a music lesson. And you might want to quit smoking. Oh, and don’t have sex.

Cool!