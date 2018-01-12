(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Happy happy! Joy joy! Deadpool 2 will hit theaters sooner than expected!

The X-Men-ish sequel was originally scheduled for June 1st, 2018, however, the date has now changed. In fact, it’s been moved up by two whole weeks! May 18th to be exact.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the move is an effort to keep the X-Men movies from competing against each other. There is also some speculation though that Deadpool didn’t want the challenge of going up against Star Wars at the box office, since the Han Solo solo movie is schedule to come out on May 25th.