(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ellen DeGeneres after hearing the news that her father passed away earlier this week.

On Thursday, during her show, she stopped for a moment to pay tribute to her dad, Elliot. She reminisced about their one family vacation, which just so happened to be a tour of the lot where she currently works and even has a stage named after her. She also told the audience that his death wasn’t unexpected and that she was able to say goodbye.

About 10 minutes after Ellen heard her father had passed away, she saw this amazing rainbow over her studio lot.

She also shared this pic of her father.

My dad and me. ❤️ A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:05pm PST

We love you Ellen!