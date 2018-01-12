Filed Under:Firefighter, firetruck, Little Boy, rusty duncan, ryland ward, southerland springs

On November 5th, 2017, a small church in Southerland Springs, Texas was hit with a flurry of gunfire, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. One of those injured was 5-year-old Ryland Ward, who has been spent the last two months in the hospital recovering.

Well, Ryland is now home! And he managed to get an epic escort on the way.

Volunteer firefighter Rusty Duncan, who rescued Ryland, made good on a promise and took him home from the hospital in a firetruck. Not only that, but Ryland got to run the lights and siren while sitting in the front seat.

Awesome!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live