On November 5th, 2017, a small church in Southerland Springs, Texas was hit with a flurry of gunfire, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. One of those injured was 5-year-old Ryland Ward, who has been spent the last two months in the hospital recovering.

Well, Ryland is now home! And he managed to get an epic escort on the way.

Volunteer firefighter Rusty Duncan, who rescued Ryland, made good on a promise and took him home from the hospital in a firetruck. Not only that, but Ryland got to run the lights and siren while sitting in the front seat.

Awesome!