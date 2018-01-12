By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

Disney saw huge success with the animated film Muana. Maybe not as popular as Frozen, but kids just love it! Ok, ok, adults love it too!

So what happens when you think you see Maui from Muana in real life?

For these two little girls, it’s EVERYTHING! They’re convinced they really met Maui! And from what we can tell, the Costco employee handled his newfound celebrity pretty well and played along.

View post on imgur.com

We must admit, this guy could be his twin!

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/maui-youre-welcome-VXuKUKAgUgRlm”>via GIPHY</a></p>

Thanks to Reddit user Jamtonisalon for sharing this video.

 

