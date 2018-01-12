Albert Silver lost his Dog Sophie, a 13-year-old lab, on January 5th and she went missing for 5 days.

Albert posted about on Facebook on the 5th in hopes to find her:

According to NewsCenterMaine Albert and his family searched for 5 days trying to find Sophie, and after several cold nights the family became convinced that the dog must have, “gone somewhere to die”.

Sophie’s head was spotted poking out of a snowbank five days later and the family managed to dig her out.

What is more amazing is that Sophie was fine, according to the vet she had lost five pounds but had no frostbite or serious injury.