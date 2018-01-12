1/10/2018 - A statue of Paddington Bear after a GWR train was named Michael Bond, the author of Paddington Bear, with the name unveiled by his daughter Karen Jankel in Paddington railway station, London. Photo date: Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Photo by Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Commuter – Rated R

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson is Michael, an insurance salesman, whose daily commute home quickly becomes anything but routine. After being confronted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is blackmailed into finding the identity of a passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, Michael is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.

Critics: 52% LIke

Blake: despite everything many critics say is wrong with The Commuter, I like it for what it is… it’s Liam Neeson, a former cop, now insurance salesman, trying to figure out why a stranger is pulling him into a conspiracy which at first has a somewhat Alfred Hitchcock flair to it, then goes the Liam Neeson way… the down, dirty, and hard direction. If this is in fact Liam’s last action movie, so be it, best wishes to him, and I give The Commuter 2.5 of 4 stars.

The Post – Rated PG-13

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents.

The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light. The Post marks the first time Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have collaborated on a project. In addition to directing, Spielberg produces along with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The script was written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, and the film features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

Critics: According to Rottentomatoes.com, “The Post‘s period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast – 87% LIKE”

Blake: my trusted sources say The Post is a well done piece on an important moment in journalism history which will remind today’s news media the importance of digging deep for the truth and revealing it. Director Steven Spielberg plus Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep worked well together to produce what may very well be an Oscar worthy presentation. 3.5 of 4 stars!

Paddington 2 – Rated PG

Paddington 2 finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

Helmed by twice BAFTA nominated director Paul King, Paddington 2 is co-produced by multi award-winning David Heyman/Heyday Films (producer of all eight Harry Potter films, Gravity, The Boy In The Striped Pajamas, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them), and StudioCanal, who will also distribute in the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Paddington is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children’s stories by British author Michael Bond, which have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, been translated into over 40 languages and captured the imagination of children and adults around the globe.

Critics: “Paddington 2 honors its star’s rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure – 100% LIKE”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: trusted sources say not only will my kids love Paddington 2, my wife and I will as well. This movie could have easily ruled during the Holiday Season for family viewing, and with 100% of critics giving it a thumbs up and chilly weather expected all weekend, Paddington 2 will warm you up on many levels. 4 of 4 stars!

It’s good movie weekend, so choose well, and enjoy!