By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Linger", Dolores O'Riordan, Ireland, Irish Rock Groups, The Cranberries
1/15/2018 - File photo dated 06/05/04 of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan from the The Cranberries onstage during a benefit show in aid of the United Nations UNHCR refugees fund held at the Royal Albert hall, central London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Dolores O’Riordan, 46-year-old lead singer of the Irish rock band “The Cranberries”, who’s biggest hit is 1993’s “Linger”, was in London for a recording session, and suddenly died today, according to TMZ.

While away from the Cranberries, Dolores released (2) solo albums, got back with the band in 2009, planned a tour last year, but cancelled due to her back issues.

 

R.I.P., Dolores. Condolences to her family, friends and fans.

 

 

