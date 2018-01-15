(Photo Credit by AdMedia)

After the holidays, the rumor that Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers were dating spread like wildfire. While it’s unclear if they’re together or not, they certainly don’t mind being seen with each in public.

The two were spotted eating dinner together at The Mission Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, they weren’t alone. Rodgers and Patrick were with two other people.

And according to TMZ, the two showed no affection to each other whatsoever throughout the meal. But that’s not stopping the rumors that things between them are going really fast.

Whatever the case, we hope they’re happy.