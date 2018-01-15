US former basketball player Dennis Rodman (Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EFE/Sipa USA)

TMZ reports at around 11pm Saturday, Dennis Rodman was driving in Newport Beach, and was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. Rodman failed a field sobriety test, was handcuffed and taken in.

Rodman was in jail 7 hours until police determined he was sober enough for release.

TMZ also reports Rodman was on 3 years probation at the time of his arrest from a plea he struck concerning a July 2016 wrong-way-crash he caused on an Orange Country, CA freeway. Witnesses say they saw him drinking at a karaoke bar before the incident, however Dennis wasn’t charged with DUI.

TMZ notes Rodman’s probation will now likely be revoked due to his new arrest. Plus, Dennis may face 2 years of prison, which he previously dodged with the plea from the above 2016 incident.

Rodman’s rep told TMZ, “Alcoholism has been a struggle on and off for Dennis the past 15 years”, he is dealing with “tough personal issues”, and he would talk with Dennis about returning to rehab.