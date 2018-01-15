Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Concerned a photo of you may end up on Facebook that you’re not aware of?

Facebook has been using facial recognition since 2010 to suggest who should be tagged in a pic, and now CNN reports Facebook feels so confident it can identify your face, that it will notify you when it finds you in any picture. You’ll only be alerted to pics that allow this feature in it’s privacy settings.

Facebook has been testing a feature in India that blocks users from downloading profile pictures which they could use to impersonate someone with. The new feature of letting you know when photos of you are posted is to help prevent impersonation.

Facebook will not be able to use facial recognition worldwide. Canada and Europe have regulatory protections concerning personal data and privacy.

