Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was the breakout TV show on 2017. The show managed to snag five Emmys. It was such a success that’s it’s also been picked up for a second season.

Well, good news! The trailer for Season 2 just dropped. Unfortunately it doesn’t reveal any major plot points. It does look like June played by Elizabeth Moss is gearing up for something big.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu on April 25th, 2018.