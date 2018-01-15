(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Over the weekend, you’ve probably seen several of your friends posting pictures of themselves side by side with a famous portrait in an art gallery. That’s all thanks to Google’s Art & Culture App.
Unfortunately, not everyone has the Face Match feature on their app. Why? We don’t exactly know. Some are saying it’s a regional thing. It could be because it’s experimental. And of course, there are some people who aren’t too happy about not being able to join in the doppelganger fun.
And of course, EVERYONE is posting their portrait pics! Showing off how cool they are with their artistic doppelgangers.
And then there’s this guy who got matched with “Monkey Jesus.”
Come on Google, we want to play too!
