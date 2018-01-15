(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Over the weekend, you’ve probably seen several of your friends posting pictures of themselves side by side with a famous portrait in an art gallery. That’s all thanks to Google’s Art & Culture App.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the Face Match feature on their app. Why? We don’t exactly know. Some are saying it’s a regional thing. It could be because it’s experimental. And of course, there are some people who aren’t too happy about not being able to join in the doppelganger fun.

I downloaded the Arts & Culture app, and it's missing the selfie/portrait comparison feature. Maybe Google is running an experiment on frustration and futility. pic.twitter.com/DFqFzFuwI9 — Catherine Jones Payne (@cjonespayne) January 14, 2018

I downloaded the Google Arts & Culture app to do that selfie comparison game and all I got instead was an amazing resource that has nourished my soul and already immensely improved my quality of life 😓 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) January 13, 2018

I downloaded the Google Arts & Culture app and the selfie face match thing isn't even there. I really wanna know what art I look like, man. — ♿️🌊 (@nasirxjones) January 14, 2018

I CAN'T GET THE GOOGLE ARTS & CULTURE APP TO DO THE SELFIE SEARCH AND I'M SO SAD ABOUT IT — my…uh…tweets? (@MyuhTweets) January 13, 2018

I can’t find the selfie thing on google arts and culture 😦 Is it not available in Canada or something? — Lee the Leo (@leanna_delrey) January 14, 2018

And of course, EVERYONE is posting their portrait pics! Showing off how cool they are with their artistic doppelgangers.

Guys, this app is DEAD ON. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:26pm PST

And then there’s this guy who got matched with “Monkey Jesus.”

💯 #googleartsandculture A post shared by Tim Allen (@facialhairmodel) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:17am PST

Come on Google, we want to play too!