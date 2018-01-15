(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Well, it’s highly unlikely that Sam Rockwell will be invited back to Saturday Night Live. The actor committed the ultimate LIVE TV no-no, he accidentally said one of those forbidden four letter words.

Not just any four letter word, but the mother of all four letter words…he dropped the F bomb loud and clear in the middle of a sketch.

Rockwell was doing kid’s science show, like Bill Nye or Beakman’s World, when he got fed up with a couple of really dumb kids. Rockwell was supposed to say friggin’ but the real word accidentally slipped out.

WARNING! The clip below contains the F word.

That would be an F bomb by Sam Rockwell on Saturday Night Live!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/kXLDUi3c7f — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) January 14, 2018

Whoops! However, since the word was bleeped on the West coast, it’s unlikely that NBC will see any fines. Apparently the safe harbor rule doesn’t apply to the East Coast after 10PM.

Interesting: the f-word *was* bleeped on the west coast. FCC safe harbor rule applies for shows after 10 p.m., which it is not here. This should prevent Rockwell from a Bono situation. https://t.co/6Q7fwqVWoL — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) January 14, 2018

Well, that was a close one.