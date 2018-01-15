Yep, it’s cold outside here in DFW. While we wait for possible snow or the big freeze tonight, the East Coast has already been feeling the crazy low temperatures.

So far, we’ve seen frozen alligators, iguanas falling out of trees, people falling on ice, and parts of the ocean are frozen slushies!

Well, we’ve got one more cold weather moment to add into the mix…a time lapse of the Ausable River in New York freezing over. It’s being called an “Ice jam,” meaning that the flow of the river continues to break up the ice causing it to stack up.

Ice jam on the Ausable River in Au Sable Forks NY. Video starts at noon (17:00Z) and ends at 3pm (20:00Z). They happen fast! #icejam #nywx pic.twitter.com/vO5HJQeCcU — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 12, 2018

This happened in three hours!