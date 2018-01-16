Filed Under:dr. martin luther king jr., Jimmy Kimmel, Lie Witness News, MLK

Get ready to shake your head over and over and over.

Jimmy Kimmel has done it again, giving us less hope for the future. In a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. edition of Lie Witness News, we learn that people don’t realize the man is gone from this Earth. Kimmel set things up as if MLK and President Trump were in the middle of a Twitter fight, asking people on the street whose side their on.

Of course there were some who encouraged Trump and MLK to settle their differences. Others boldly chose sides. Either way, they’re all wrong, seeing how MLK has been dead for 50 years.

Enjoy!

