Eliza Dushku, in an emotional Facebook post, reports that she was molested by stunt coordinator Joel Kramer while filming True Lies when she was 12 years old.

The actress says she told several people about the alleged assault at the time, but no one, including herself, “seemed ready to confront [the] taboo subject.” She also says that soon after the incident she suffered broken ribs in a stunt under Kramer’s supervision.

The actress, who is now 37, writes, “Hollywood has been very good to me in many ways. Nevertheless, Hollywood also failed to protect me, a child actress.”

Kramer, who most recently worked on last year’s Blade Runner 2049, denies the claim.

True Lies director James Cameron says he was unaware of the allegations, but if he had known “there would have been no mercy.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Eliza’s mother in the 1994 action flick, published an essay Sunday in the HuffPost about the revelation saying, “Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children.”

Joel Kramer had continued to work on big Hollywood films up until last year. He’s been dropped as a client by his agency, Worldwide Production Agency.