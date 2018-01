Know someone who loves beer… even when it’s freezing outside!?

Pabst Blue Ribbon with clothing company 686 have created a beer lovers dream… theĀ 686xPBR Sixer.

It’s waterproof and holds up to 12 tallboys.

Wonder of 686 has thought about doing an NFL line… Cowboys?… hint-hint… wink-wink! Just think how many of those they could sell!