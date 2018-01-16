Filed Under:Buying, Ten-Year-Old Car, Used Car

Personal-finance experts crunched the numbers and figured out the most expensive and cheapest ways to own a car.

You’ll spend the most money on vehicles in your lifetime if you buy new cars and then trade them in after five years. But you will spend the least amount of money on vehicles if you buy 10-year-old vehicles and then get rid of them after five years.

Of course, this means never having a nice new car — or even a car that’s “like new.” Ten-year-old vehicles almost always look old. But your bank account will be better off if you’re in a car that’s been around the block a few times. (MarketWatch)

