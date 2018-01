(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

In a world where these two songs should never be played together, somehow it works.

Thanks to DJ Cummerbund and his precious gift to music…Jereloose. It’s a combination of Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” and Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” Somehow, he managed to make the saddest song on Earth happy!

Weird. So, so weird.