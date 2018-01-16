© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although President Trump insists he didn’t use a negative term to describe Haiti, the story inspired one late night host to travel there.

TBS confirmed that Conan O’Brien will film his next Conan Without Borders special later this week in Haiti.

Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it. Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 14, 2018

O’Brien tweeted, “Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it. Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report.” It’s not yet known when the special will air. (EW)

The Conan Without Borders specials have taken him to places like South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ireland. Trump insists he didn’t use the word “s***hole” to describe Haiti.