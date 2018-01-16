Photo: Chuck Cook / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

2018 is set to be a banner year for fans of the Dave Matthews Band.

The group is “putting the finishing touches” on a new album, with the new full-length set for release this summer, according to a press release.

Matthews and company will also embark on an extensive summer tour, which kicks off on May 18 in The Woodlands, Texas.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now here. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a copy of the new album when it is released.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, at 10 AM local time here.

See the complete tour itinerary below.

5/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/19 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

5/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

5/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP – Arkansas Music Pavilion

6/1 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

6/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/5 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/6 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/23 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

6/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

6/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

7/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

7/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

7/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte

7/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/28 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

9/7 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/8 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

