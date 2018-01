We’ve officially been hit by winter weather. It’s pretty stinkin’ cold out there today. Some areas saw a little bit of snow and sleet throughout the night, however, not nearly as bad as originally predicted.

As always there are some school closings and several school delays for today, January 16th, 2018. Now, we aren’t weather professionals, so we’ll let CBS give you the scoop!

Click HERE for a list of all the school closings and delays. For those of you who get a snow day…ENJOY!

🙂