Big brothers are the worst! Ok, in most case big brothers are terrible. But there’s always an exception to the rule.

Today, we found that exception. Meet Reddit user PNWndn, who took messing with his little sister and her friends to a whole new level. Scared them so good, they’ll probably be scarred for life.

While his sister and her friends were playing with a Ouija board upstairs, big bro took it upon himself to give them a real ghost experience by flipping the breakers. To make things worse, he doesn’t just do it once or twice. This kids starts flipping the switch at rapid fire!

Make sure you turn the volume up before watching.

I’m that sibling from funny

Hahahahaha! You can hear their screams coming from upstairs! Epic prank!

