It’s traditionally thought that personality is fixed during adolescence, but a new study finds that to be untrue.

People not only can change … most of us do.

A major study of 50,000 people found that your personality does not stay the same throughout your life, but instead changes through the years.

The “big five” personality traits — neuroticism, conscientiousness, openness, extroversion and agreeableness — showed marked fluctuations as we age.

We humans generally become less neurotic, less conscientious, less open, less extroverted and less agreeable.

There were actually 14 different studies in this research and the findings were mostly steady across the the continents.

