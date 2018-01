© Admedia, Inc

It’s been two decades since George Clooney graced the small screen.

He’s baaaaaaaaack.

Hulu has ordered a six-part miniseries of Catch-22 – the classic 1961 novel by Joseph Heller.

George will play Col. Cathcart and will also direct the series, which is scheduled to begin shooting later this year.

And… ER is available for streaming for the first time. All 330 episodes! On Hulu.