18 January 2016 - Glenn Frey, guitarist and co-founder of the "Eagles," has died at the age of 67. File Photo: 6 May 2010 - Beverly Hills, California - Glenn Frey and wife Cindy. Lupus LA Orange Ball 2010 held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel (Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/SIPA USA)

TMZ report via the NY Post that Cindy Frey, wife of The Eagles late guitarist/vocalist Glenn Frey, is suing New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

Cindy alleges the hospital and Steven Itzkowitz failed in providing proper care for Glenn’s ulcerative colitis, respiratory issues, infection, considering side effects of meds, and didn’t properly advise Glenn of the risks to his health and life.

The suit claims Glenn was “rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish … and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death.”

Glenn passed in January 2016 and Cindy’s suit seeks wrongful death damages.